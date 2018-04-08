FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2018 / 10:30 AM / in 6 hours

Pope condemns Syria attack as unjustifiable use of 'instruments of extermination'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the gas attack reported in Syria as an unjustifiable use of “instruments of extermination”.

Pope Francis arrives to lead a Holy Mass to mark the feast of Divine Mercy in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

“There is no such thing as a good war and a bad war. Nothing, but nothing, can justify the use of such instruments of extermination on defenseless people and populations,” he said at the end of a Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

He urged that “military and political leaders choose another path, that of negotiations, which is the only one that can bring about peace and not death and destruction”.

Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Larry King

