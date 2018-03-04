FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 3:34 PM / a day ago

Rebels in Syria's Ghouta regroup after retreat: rebel spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels have been forced to retreat and regroup in eastern Ghouta because of the Syrian government’s“scorched earth” policy, a spokesman for the Jaish al-Islam rebel group said on Sunday.

In a voice message, the group’s military spokesman, Hamza Birqdar, vowed government forces would be driven from the territory they had captured in the eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

The rebels had fortified positions to confront the attacking forces once again, he said.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

