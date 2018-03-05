FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Aid convoy in Syria's Ghouta retreats due to insecurity, all safe: Red Cross

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A humanitarian aid convoy turned back from Douma in the besieged Syrian enclave of eastern Ghouta on Monday after shelling in the town, coinciding with mortars fired on the capital Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“The team is safe, but given the security situation a decision was taken to go back for now. They off-loaded as much as possible given the current situation on the ground,” ICRC spokeswoman Iolanda Jaquemet said in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Angus MacSwan

