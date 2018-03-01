FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 6:55 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Russia says militants prevent civilians from leaving eastern Ghouta: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday Syrian rebels were preventing civilians in eastern Ghouta from leaving dangerous areas, the Interfax news agency reported.

Militants were violating a ceasefire agreement in five Syrian provinces and in eastern Ghouta, Interfax reported, citing Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria.

One civilian was killed and six wounded as a result of the militants shelling on residential areas of Damascus and its suburbs in the past 24 hours, Yevtushenko was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

