MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia expects at least 100 civilians on Thursday to leave Syria’s eastern Ghouta area, where another ceasefire has been declared, Interfax news agency reported.

Civilians are seen in a bus during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Citing the Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, a body run by Russia’s defense ministry, it also said eastern Ghouta would receive 137 tonnes of food as humanitarian aid.