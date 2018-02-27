FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 27, 2018 / 9:21 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Rebels in Syria's eastern Ghouta deny blocking civilians from leaving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebel factions in Syria’s eastern Ghouta denied on Tuesday preventing civilians from leaving the enclave near Damascus, or shelling an evacuation route that Russia had ordered.

“We have not prevented anyone and civilians make their own decisions,” said Yasser Delwan, head of the local political office of the Jaish al-Islam faction.

Moscow, the Syrian government’s key ally, has ordered the opening of a “humanitarian corridor” out of the insurgent enclave, where an offensive by Damascus and its allies has killed hundreds in the past week.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.