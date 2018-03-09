FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 9, 2018 / 9:23 AM / a day ago

Air strikes hit town in Syria's eastern Ghouta: Observatory, witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A witness and a war monitoring group said warplanes struck Douma in Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta enclave on Friday just as aid agencies prepared to deliver food to the town.

A resident in Douma and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the planes were still circling in the skies. An emergency aid convoy crossed front lines into the rebel enclave and was headed for Douma, Red Cross officials said shortly beforehand.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.