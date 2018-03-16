FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air strikes pound rebel-held area in Syria's eastern Ghouta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Heavy air strikes targeted a rebel-held area of eastern Ghouta on Friday, killing 10 people in the town of Saqba, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said Russian jets carried out the strikes, citing its activist network on the ground. Advancing Syrian government forces have splintered eastern Ghouta into three enclaves in an offensive that has been underway for a month.

The latest wave of air strikes hit the southern most enclave of eastern Ghouta, from which thousands of civilians fled on Thursday into government-held territory.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

