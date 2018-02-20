Syria's Ghouta sees highest 48-hour toll since 2013 chemical attack: Observatory

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The bombardment of Syria’s rebel-held eastern Ghouta area near Damascus by pro-government forces has killed 250 people in the 48 hours since Sunday night, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

The Britain-based war monitor said this was the highest 48-hour death toll since a 2013 chemical attack on the besieged enclave, which killed hundreds.

The Observatory said 106 people had been killed by bombardment on Tuesday.