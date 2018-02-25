FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Turkey says U.N. resolution on Syria ceasefire won't impact Afrin offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A resolution accepted unanimously by the U.N. Security Council for a 30-day ceasefire across Syria will not impact Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish fighters in Afrin, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Sunday.

The U.N. resolution on Saturday followed seven straight days of bombing by pro-government forces of the rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta, in one of the bloodiest offensives of the war. Turkey earlier welcomed the resolution.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by John Stonestreet

