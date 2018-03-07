Turkey's Erdogan, Iran's Rouhani agree to speed up effort for ceasefire in Syria's Ghouta: source

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to speed up efforts for the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria’s eastern Ghouta region, a source in Erdogan’s office said.

Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The two leaders emphasised the importance of Turkey, Russia and Iran showing joint efforts for the implementation of the ceasefire, the source said. Erdogan had also held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday to discuss recent developments in eastern Ghouta.