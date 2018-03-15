FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Turkish intelligence working to take Nusra Front out of Syria's eastern Ghouta - Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s MIT intelligence agency is working to take Nusra Front fighters from out of Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh

Ibrahim Kalin also said Turkey did not want a militant organization in eastern Ghouta. He was speaking in an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber.

Last week, the Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam said it had agreed to evacuate Nusra Front fighters being held in its prisons in eastern Ghouta to rebel-held Idlib province.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

