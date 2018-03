BEIRUT (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria said a convoy of 25 aid trucks entered the northern pocket of Syria’s besieged eastern Ghouta on Thursday.

Children hold suitcases during evacuation from the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) told Reuters around 340 tonnes of food aid had entered eastern Ghouta in a convoy in cooperation with the ICRC and the United Nations.