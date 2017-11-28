FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria accepts Russian plan for ceasefire in besieged zone: U.N.
November 28, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syria accepts Russian plan for ceasefire in besieged zone: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Syrian government has accepted a Russian suggestion of a ceasefire in the besieged rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura told reporters on Tuesday.

“I was just informed by the Russians today at the P5 meeting that the Russians have proposed and the government has accepted a ceasefire on Eastern Ghouta because we were and are very concerned about it,” de Mistura said.

“Now we need to see whether this takes place but it’s not coincidental that this has actually been proposed and agreed upon just at the beginning of this session (of peace talks in Geneva).”

Reporting by Issam Abdallah, writing by Tom Miles Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

