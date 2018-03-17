FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 17, 2018 / 8:28 AM / in 2 hours

Syrian monitor says strikes on Ghouta rebel town kill 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air strikes on a rebel pocket in eastern Ghouta killed 30 people gathering to leave to government lines on Saturday.

The UK-based war monitoring group said the strikes on Zamalka town also injured dozens. There was no immediate comment from Damascus, which says it only targets armed militants.

The Observatory said a new wave of 10,000 people had left the insurgent pocket to army positions on Saturday in Ghouta, where the government has waged a fierce month-long offensive.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Mark Potter

