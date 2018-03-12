Syria's Douma faces catastrophe: local council

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian rebel-held city of Douma faces a “catastrophic” situation as it becomes the main haven for thousands of people fleeing advances by government forces into eastern Ghouta, its local council said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A boy is seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh/File Photo

Thousands of families are now sheltering in open streets and public gardens as existing basements and shelters are already overcrowded, the opposition-run Douma local council said.

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings at the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

“After more than 20 days of a barbaric campaign ... this has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian and food situation to a catastrophic level,” it said in a statement.

Burials of the dead at the city cemetery have been suspended due to the intensity of aerial strikes, it added.

Hundreds of people have been killed in a ferocious air and artillery bombardment of the eastern Ghouta district since Feb. 18 as the Syrian government seeks to crush the last major rebel stronghold near the capital Damascus.