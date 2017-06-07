FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Syria warns U.S. coalition over 'escalation', tells it to stop strikes - state TV
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 7, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 2 months ago

Syria warns U.S. coalition over 'escalation', tells it to stop strikes - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's foreign ministry on Wednesday warned a U.S.-led military coalition of the "dangers of escalation" and demanded that it stop carrying out air strikes against pro-Damascus forces, state television reported.

It called the coalition illegitimate and said its actions only served to strengthen Islamic State. It did not elaborate or issue a specific threat.

The statement came hours after a military alliance fighting in support of Damascus threatened to hit U.S. positions in Syria - a response to U.S. air strikes on pro-Syrian government forces on Tuesday.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.