Syrian government says was not told of Turkey's Afrin strike: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian government condemned Turkish air strikes against the Afrin region on Saturday and said Ankara had not informed it of the military operation, state media said.

Damascus “strongly condemns this brutal Turkish aggression on Afrin which is an intrinsic part of Syrian land,” state media cited an official source in the foreign ministry as saying.

Turkey opened a new front in Syria’s war on Saturday, striking Kurdish-held Afrin and raising the prospect of deeper strains between Ankara and NATO ally Washington.