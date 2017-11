BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of the Syrian opposition’s High Negotiations Committee, Riad Hijab, resigned on Monday after a nearly two-year term.

Riad Hijab, chief coordinator of the Syrian opposition's High Negotiations Committee (HNC), attends a joint statement with French President Francois Hollande (not seen) following their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A statement from Hijab did not say why he was quitting the Saudi-backed HNC, the main anti-government umbrella bloc, which includes political and armed groups and has represented the opposition in peace talks.