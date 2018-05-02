Rebels agree withdrawal deal for enclave near Syria's Homs: official

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rebels accepted a deal with the Syrian government on Wednesday to evacuate their enclave near the city of Homs, a rebel official said.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from one of the buildings in the city of Homs, Syria March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy/File Photo

“The Syrian army and armed groups reached an agreement with Russian sponsorship for the armed groups to exit,” said a military media unit run by Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which fights in support of Damascus. It cited reports by opposition groups.

The enclave under insurgent control includes the towns of Houla, Rastan, and Talbiseh and villages around them, on a main highway between the cities of Homs and Hama.

Fighters and civilians who refuse the return of state rule will be shuttled to insurgent territory in the north near the Turkish border starting Saturday, the rebel official in Homs said.

(This version of the story fixes sourcing to clarify Hezbollah media unit citing opposition reports)