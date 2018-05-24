Syrian air defense intercepts missile attack on airport: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state media said a military airport near Homs had come under missile attack which was repelled by its air defense systems on Thursday.

“One of our military airports in the central region was exposed to hostile missile aggression, and our air defense systems confronted the attack and prevented it from achieving its aim,” state news agency SANA said.

SANA earlier reported sounds of explosions heard near the Dabaa airport near the city of Homs.