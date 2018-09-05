FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 5, 2018 / 11:22 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Russia confirms it bombed targets in Syria's Idlib Province: agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that its war planes had bombed targets in Syria’s Idlib province the previous day, Russian news agencies reported.

The ministry was cited as saying that the air strikes had only targeted Nusra Front militants and had not struck populated areas. Planes involved in the attack had taken off from Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, it said.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Chrsitian Lowe; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.