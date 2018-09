SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday there will be no new military operation against Syria’s Idlib by Syrian government forces and their allies, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russia September 17, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

He was speaking after the Russian and Turkish presidents agreed on the creation of a demilitarized zone in Idlib to separate rebel forces in the city from Syrian government forces.