#World News
July 21, 2017 / 5:29 PM / a month ago

Syrian Islamist rebel groups agree ceasefire in Idlib: statement

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Rival Syrian Islamist insurgent groups Ahrar al-Sham and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Friday agreed to a ceasefire following days of infighting in Idlib province, an online statement from Ahrar al-Sham said.

Ahrar al-Sham and rebel factions would also withdraw from the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the border with Turkey, it said, ceding control to a "civilian administration".

Tahrir al-Sham, which is headed by al Qaeda's former Syria branch, had earlier surrounded Ahrar al-Sham after advancing toward the crossing.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi and John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet

