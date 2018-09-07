Air strikes hit Idlib on day of Syria summit in Tehran: monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes hit parts of Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province on Friday, a war monitor said, the same day as the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey will meet in Tehran to discuss what to do about the enclave.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several air strikes hit the southern Idlib countryside on Friday morning, breaking an overnight period of calm.

Around 3 million people live in the last major stronghold of active opposition to President Bashar al-Assad’s rule, which comprises most of Idlib province and adjacent small parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces.