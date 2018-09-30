FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2018 / 7:40 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

First rebel group begins withdrawal from demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Sunday that rebel group Failaq al-Sham has started withdrawing its forces and heavy arms from a demilitarized zone in northwest Syria.

The group is the first to comply with a requirement to leave a demilitarized buffer zone set up by Turkey and Russia to avert a Russian-backed Syrian army offensive, Rami Abdulrahman, head of the UK-based war monitor told Reuters.

Rebel sources could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
