World News
January 23, 2019 / 11:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Situation in Syria's Idlib province is rapidly deteriorating: Russia

1 Min Read

A general view of the refugee camp near Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria September 11 ,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The situation in Syria’s Idlib province where Russia and Turkey have tried to create a de-escalation zone is rapidly deteriorating, Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

The territory is now almost under full control of Nusra militants, she said.

“Continuing provocations pose a threat to civilians, Syrian military personnel and the Russian Khmeymim air base,” Interfax citing Zakharova as saying.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below