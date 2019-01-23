Situation in Syria's Idlib province is rapidly deteriorating: Russia

A general view of the refugee camp near Atimah village, Idlib province, Syria September 11 ,2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The situation in Syria’s Idlib province where Russia and Turkey have tried to create a de-escalation zone is rapidly deteriorating, Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

The territory is now almost under full control of Nusra militants, she said.

“Continuing provocations pose a threat to civilians, Syrian military personnel and the Russian Khmeymim air base,” Interfax citing Zakharova as saying.