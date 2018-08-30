FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018

Syria says it will 'go all the way' in rebel-held Idlib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian’s foreign minister said government forces will “go all the way” in the rebel-held northern region of Idlib and that Damascus’s main targets were al-Nusra militants.

Minister Walid al-Moualem, speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergie Lavrov, also said Syria would not use chemical weapons in any offensive and that it did not have such weapons. Syria would try to avoid civilian deaths, he added.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber,; Writing by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
