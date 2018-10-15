FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Syrian FM: Idlib situation untenable if jihadists wont comply with deal

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s foreign minister said on Monday the situation in Idlib cannot continue if jihadists do not comply with a Russian-Turkish agreement for the area, on the day of a critical deal deadline.

“We cannot keep quiet about the continuation of the current situation in Idlib if the Nusra Front refuses to comply with this agreement,” Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said at a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari in Damascus.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

