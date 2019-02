FILE PHOTO: Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Iran?s Supreme National Security Council Director, speaks to the media after his arrival at Damascus airport, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The secretary of Iran’s National Security Council warned Israel on Tuesday of a firm and “deterrent” response if it continued attacking targets in Syria.

“If these actions continue, we will activate some calculated measures as a deterrent and as a firm and appropriate response to teach a lesson to the criminal and lying rulers of Israel,” Ali Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.