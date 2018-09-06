FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 11:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran speaker hopes agreement on Idlib will be clinched at Tehran summit

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iran’s speaker of parliament said on Thursday he hoped the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran would reach a final agreement on Syria’s rebel-held enclave of Idlib at a summit in Tehran on Friday, Russian news agencies reported.

“I really hope that at the summit tomorrow in Tehran, in which (President Vladimir) Putin is going to take part, he will be able to reach a certain final agreement with his colleagues on the events happening in Idlib,” Iranian speaker Ali Larijani was quoted as saying by RIA during a trip to Russia.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth

