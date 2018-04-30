Iran denies reports of rockets hitting its military base in Syria, Killing Iranians - Tasnim

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s Tasnim news agency said on Monday that reports of Iran’s base in Syria being hit by rockets were baseless and no Iranians had been killed in the attacks on several military bases in the Hama and Aleppo countryside.

“All these reports over attack on an Iranian military base in Syria and the martyrdom of several Iranian military advisers in Syria are baseless,” an unnamed source told Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.