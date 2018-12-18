World News
December 18, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Iran hopes to agree with Russia and Turkey on Syrian constitution forum

1 Min Read

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a meeting on forming a constitutional committee in Syria at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said he hoped to reach an agreement on Tuesday with Russia and Turkey on the composition of a new Constitutional Committee in Syria.

Zarif, arriving at the United Nations in Geneva for talks with his Russian and Turkish counterparts, Sergei Lavrov and Mehmet Cavusoglu, hosted by U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura, was asked whether he expected a deal to be reached. “I hope so,” Zarif told reporters.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.