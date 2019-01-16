Iran says will keep military forces in Syria, despite Israel threats: ISNA

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammad Ali Jafari looks on while attending Friday prayers in Tehran February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they will retain their military presence in Syria, defying Israeli threats that they might be targeted if they do not leave the country.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will keep its military advisors, revolutionary forces and its weapons in Syria,” the top commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, was quoted as saying by the semi-official ISNA news agency.