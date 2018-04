BEIRUT (Reuters) - Threats by some Western states to attack Syria are “based on lies after the liberation of eastern Ghouta”, Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Thursday, Syrian state media reported.

His comments were made during a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, state news agency SANA reported, as the United States and its allies weigh military action against Syria.