Iran's Rouhani calls Sochi summit 'right step, at right time' for Syria
Iran's Rouhani calls Sochi summit 'right step, at right time' for Syria

LONDON (Reuters) - The trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey in the Russian resort of Sochi this week was “a right step, at the right time” for the future of Syria, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad in a phone call.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani together with his counterparts, Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, attend a joint news conference following their meeting in Sochi, Russia November 22, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

“Iran will stand by the Syrian people and the Syrian government in the fight against terrorism. Tehran is ready to have an active role in reconstruction of Syria,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB on Saturday.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

