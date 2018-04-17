FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 3:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran's Rouhani, Turkey's Erdogan discuss Syria on phone: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Tuesday that all countries should be sensitive about any “illegal” intervention in region.

“When nothing is proved and the chemical weapons inspectors have not officially announced results of their research, no country should be allowed to take military action,” Rouhani was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA, a few days after U.S., British and French forces carried out air strikes on Syria in response to an alleged poison gas attack on a rebel enclave.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

