Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 15, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Syrian FM: border crossing with Iraq should open soon

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem said on Monday he hoped the Albu Kamal border crossing with neighboring Iraq would open as soon as possible.

“We look to the interests of both the Syrian and Iraqi people in opening the Albu Kamal crossing,” Moualem told reporters at a joint conference with his Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim al-Jaafari, who is visiting Damascus.

Jordan and Syria re-opened the Nassib border crossing on Monday.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
