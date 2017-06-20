FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic States chief cleric killed in Syria air strike: U.S.-led coalition
June 20, 2017

Islamic States chief cleric killed in Syria air strike: U.S.-led coalition

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it killed Turki al-Bin’ali, the group's self-proclaimed “Grand Mufti” or chief cleric, in an air strike in Syria on May 31.

Bin’ali was one of Islamic State's most visible preachers and appeared regularly in its propaganda videos. He was placed under U.S. sanctions for helping Islamic State recruit foreign fighters, according to the U.S. Treasury.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

