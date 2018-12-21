World News
December 21, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian SDF says a Turkish attack would prevent it fighting IS

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces would have to withdraw fighters from the battle against the militant group Islamic State to protect its borders in the event of a Turkish attack, spokesman Mustafa Bali told Reuters on Friday.

“Fighting terrorism will be difficult because our forces will be forced to withdraw from the Deir el-Zor front to take up positions on the border with Turkey to stop an eventual attack,” Elham Ahmed, the co-chair of the SDF’s political wing, said in Paris.

Reporting by Rodi Said in Syria and John Irish in Paris; Writing by Dahlia Nehme in Beirut; Editing by Kevin Liffey

