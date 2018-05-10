FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 7:24 PM / in an hour

EU calls Iranian strikes against Israel 'extremely worrying'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union called reports about Iranian strikes against Israeli army posts from inside Syria “extremely worrying” and said Israel had the right to defend itself.

FILE PHOTO: European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini arrives at an international conference on the future of Syria and the region, in Brussels, Belgium, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts

It also called on all regional actors to show restraint and avoid any escalation.

“Reports about last night’s Iranian attacks against Israeli army posts from inside Syria, to which Israel responded by striking against Iranian targets in Syria, are extremely worrying,” said a spokeswoman for the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Kevin Liffey

