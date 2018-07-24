Israel sounds sirens, fires interceptor missiles on Syria frontier

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel sounded air defense sirens near the Syrian frontier on Tuesday and witnesses said the Israeli military launched two interceptor missiles, followed by the sound of explosions.

It was the second such incident in two days on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, opposite Syrian areas where Damascus’s forces have been routing rebels.

Israel said two incoming Syrian rockets prompted Monday’s alert and the launch of two interceptor missiles, but that the rockets fell short.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday)