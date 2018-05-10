Netanyahu: Iran crossed 'red line,' Israel's action appropriate

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel’s air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria were “appropriate” because the Islamic Republic had “crossed a red line.”

FILE PHOTO - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, May 6, 2018. Jim Hollander/Pool via Reuters

In a brief video address, he said Israel carried out a “very broad attack against Iranian targets in Syria.”

“We are in the midst of a protracted battle and our policy is clear: We will not allow Iran to entrench itself militarily in Syria,” Netanyahu said.