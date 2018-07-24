FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian pilot killed when warplane shot down by Israel: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The pilot of a Syrian warplane which Israel said on Tuesday it had shot down was killed, and the plane crashed in Islamic State-held Syrian territory near the Israeli-occupied Golan heights, a non-Syrian source close to Damascus told Reuters.

Israel said it shot down a Syrian plane that crossed into the occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday, but Damascus said the jet was fired on as it took part in sorties against rebels within Syria, without saying whether the plane had come down.

Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Mark Heinrich

