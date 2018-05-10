FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 7:44 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Moscow calls for Iran and Israel to dial down tensions: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about growing military tensions between Israel and Iran over Syria and calls for them to de-escalate after recent missile strikes, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, the TASS news agency said.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov talks during a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Beirut December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Iranian forces in Syria launched a rocket attack on Israeli army bases in the Golan Heights early on Thursday, Israel said, prompting one of the heaviest Israeli barrages against Syria since the conflict there began in 2011.

“This is all very alarming, it causes concern. There should be work to de-escalate the tensions,” TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

