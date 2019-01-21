Syria shot down more than 30 Israeli cruise missiles, bombs - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian military air defenses destroyed more than 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs during Israeli air strikes in the early hours of Monday, Russia’s defense control center was quoted by Interfax news agency as saying.
Israeli air strikes targeting an airport in southeastern Damascus killed four Syrian soldiers and wounded six, the military center was quoted by RIA news agency as saying.
(The story refiles clarifies air strikes did not take place on Sunday)
