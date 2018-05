JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel accused the general in charge of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps’ external operations branch of orchestrating a rocket attack on Thursday against Israeli army bases on the Golan Heights from within Syria.

An Israeli soldier stands on a tank as another jumps off it near the Israeli side of the border with Syria in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Israel May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“It was ordered and commanded by Qassem Soleimani and it has not achieved its purpose,” Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-General Jonathan Conricus told reporters.