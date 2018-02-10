FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 8:10 PM / a day ago

U.S. 'strongly supports' Israel's right to defend itself: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States “strongly supports” Israel’s right to defend itself, the State Department spokeswoman said on Saturday, after Israel said it struck 12 Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria, including Syrian air defense systems.

“The United States is deeply concerned about today’s escalation of violence over Israel’s border and strongly supports Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert. “Iran’s calculated escalation of threat and its ambition to project its power and dominance, places all the people of the‎ region - from Yemen to Lebanon - at risk.”

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott

