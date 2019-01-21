Israeli military strikes Iranian targets in Syria

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s military said on Monday it was striking Iranian Quds targets inside Syria and warned Syrian forces not to attack Israeli territory or forces.

Syrian state news agency Sana said its military air defenses had thwarted “hostile targets” and shot down several of them, without elaborating.

Witnesses in Damascus said loud explosions rang out in the night sky.

“We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory,” Israel’s military said in a statement.

The overnight strikes followed cross-border attacks on Sunday in which Syria said it repelled an Israeli air attack. Israel said it intercepted a rocket fired at the Golan Heights.

“We have a permanent policy, to strike at the Iranian entrenchment in Syria and hurt whoever tries to hurt us,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier.