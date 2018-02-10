FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2018 / 8:17 AM / 2 days ago

Israel strikes 12 Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria: Israeli military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Saturday it launched a large scale attack against Syrian aerial defense systems and Iranian targets in Syria.

“Twelve targets, including three aerial defense batteries and four Iranian targets that are part of Iran’s military establishment in Syria were attacked,” the military said in a statement.

“During the attack, anti-aircraft missiles were fired towards Israel, triggering alarms that were heard in Northern Israel,” the military said.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Richard Balmforth

